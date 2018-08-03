The South Dakota Supreme Court has sent a first-degree manslaughter jury conviction back to a lower court, ruling partially in favor of a man who was wielding an AK-47 at a Sioux Falls party when he shot and killed a man.
The court in a 5-0 opinion agreed that a jury should've considered whether the shooting was accidental and, under state law, excusable.
In 2015, David Leonard Randle was playing with an assault weapon owned by a friend at a party when the gun went off, penetrating the femoral artery of Mikael Ashame according to court documents. Party-goers fled, including the gun owner, but Randle attempted to help his friend, driving him to the emergency room where Ashame died. Drugs and alcohol were consumed at the party.
A 2016 jury convicted Randle of first-degree manslaughter. The circuit court judge, Bradley Zell, declined a request by Randle's attorney to include instructions to the jury mirroring South Dakota's statute for "excusable homicide" (SDCL 22-16-30). According to the court's opinion, such a defense "may be available when there are facts showing the homicide was committed accidentally, while doing a lawful act, and with usual and ordinary caution."
The state prosecutor said such a defense was not available when the defendant used a "dangerous weapon."
However, the state's highest court noted the prosecutor referenced a different state excusable homicide law. Moreover, the court said, the prosecutor erroneously cited felony convictions that would bar the defendant from handling firearms against Randle at the time of the party even though those convictions came after the shooting. The circuit court judge, the state court said, relied on this misrepresentation when denying the jury instructions.
"Absent the proposed excusable homicide instruction, the jury was unable to consider all the testimony bearing on Randle's actions at the time of the shooting," wrote Justice Steven Jensen.
Jensen referenced past state precedent that a defendant's theory — "however tenuous" — should be presented in court when there is "some foundation in evidence."
The court's decision sets the stage for a new trial.