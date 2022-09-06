Man dead after motorcycle crash

A 72-year-old man is dead after a single motorcycle crash near Hill City Saturday night.

According to a state Dept. of Public Safety Tuesday news release, preliminary crash information indicates that a 2012 Harley Davidson Touring motorcycle was heading south on U.S. Highway 385 when it crossed the centerline into the northbound lane and hit a guardrail near mile marker 96 about 15 miles north of Hill City. It was around 10:33 p.m..

The man was thrown from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a helmet.

The man's name is not yet being released pending notification of family members. South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.