Man detained in relation to his brother's killing near Porcupine

A man was detained early Wednesday morning in relation to the homicide of his brother near Porcupine, according to a news release from the Oglala Sioux Tribe's Department of Public Safety and Lt. Carleen Janis.

The names of the victim and suspect have not been released.

Someone called 911 around 4:25 a.m. to report an assault at a home south of Evergreen, a community near Porcupine, the news release says. A witness told arriving officers that there was a fight between two family members.

Officers "observed a large amount of blood" and found a man who had been struck with an unknown object, the release says. The man became unconscious and was given CPR before he was taken to the Indian Health Service hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim's brother allegedly involved in the fight was detained at the scene and treated at the IHS for minor injuries before being taken to jail, the release says.

He was booked on a bench warrant and charges of first-degree assault and domestic violence, Janis said. She said the man is being investigated as a homicide suspect but any murder or manslaughter charge would be handled in federal, not tribal, court.