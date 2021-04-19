Man died by suicide in Pennington County Jail

He shared in an earlier letter that he tried to kill himself but did not say if the attempt occurred when he was in or out of jail. The person who filed the protection order against Sorensen said she was afraid of him and that he’d threatened to kill himself.

An internal review found “we followed all of our standard protocols” when it comes to suicide prevention, Sheriff Kevin Thom told the Journal.

He declined to comment on the specifics of Sorensen’s case but said inmates have access to counseling and mental health medication if needed.

Thom declined to share whether Sorensen was receiving mental health treatment, was on suicide watch, if he had a cell mate, how correction officers realized Sorensen was unresponsive and how Sorensen was able to kill himself while in a secure, guarded facility.

“If you’re committed to doing that there’s a potential you’ll be able to accomplish that” even within a locked facility, Thom said.

Sorensen’s son was also in jail when his father died, according to the jail roster. Thom declined to say if the pair was detained near each other or in communication before Sorensen's death.

The obituary says Sorensen “spent his last moments with” his son.