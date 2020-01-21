Man, 66, died in single-vehicle crash near Nemo
The victim of a fatal car crash near Nemo earlier this month has been identified. 

Daniel Johnson, a 66-year-old from Nemo, died in the single-vehicle car crash at 6:23 a.m. on Jan. 12, according to a news release from Highway Patrol. 

The accident occurred 4.4 miles southwest of Nemo when Johnson was driving a Honda CR-V northeast on Merritt Estates Road.

The vehicle went into a the ditch on the east side of the road and when Johnson tried to drive back out of it, his car vaulted off the roadway, hit a tree and landed upside down. 

Johnson, who was wearing a seat belt, died at the scene. 

The Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.

