Man dies after being thrown from car that caught on fire in Mellette County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 58-year-old man died Wednesday after being thrown from his car that flipped several times and caught on fire in Mellete County.

The accident occurred at midnight on mile marker 175 of Highway 44, 22 miles west of White River, according to a news release from the Highway Patrol.

The man’s name will be released once his family is notified.

The man was driving a sedan east on the highway when he left the roadway to the right. The car flipped over several times and eventually caught on fire. The man, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the car and pronounced dead at the scene.

The Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. ​

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 5 Angry 0