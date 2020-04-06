Man dies after being thrown from vehicle near Oelrichs

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A 25-year-old man died Sunday evening after being ejected during a one-vehicle crash near Oelrichs.

The man was driving a Honda Accord westbound on U.S. Highway 18, according to a news release from the Department of Public Safety. Around 7:45 p.m. at mile marker 70 — about eight miles east of Oelrichs — the vehicle left the roadway, went into a south ditch and rolled.

The 25-year-old driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene. A 27-year-old male passenger, who had his seat belt on, was taken to a Rapid City hospital for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The men's names will be released once their families have been notified. Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.

