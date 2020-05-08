Man dies after jumping off I-90 overpass in Meade County

Authorities believe a 72-year-old Spearfish man took his own life Friday afternoon by jumping off an Interstate-90 overpass in Meade County.

According to a news release from the Meade County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report at 2:20 p.m. that a man was lying on the interstate near the Pleasant Valley Road exit. There were witnesses at the scene and the man was transported to the Monument Health ER in Sturgis where he was later pronounced dead.