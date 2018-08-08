Authorities on Wednesday announced another fatal accident associated with the Sturgis motorcycle rally and released the names of two victims in previous rally-related fatal accidents.
In all three accidents, the victims who were killed had failed to negotiate a curve in a road.
In the latest fatal crash, a 63-year-old man died Tuesday after being thrown from his motorcycle in Meade County.
The South Dakota Highway Patrol said the man was eastbound on Sturgis Road, aka the Interstate 90 service road, just before 11:30 a.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve near mile marker 44, about 1.5 miles west of Piedmont.
The motorcycle went off the road and into the north ditch, hit an orange traffic pole and rolled. The man, whose name has not yet been released, was thrown from the motorcycle.
He was pronounced dead on the way to the hospital. He was not wearing a helmet, according to the Highway Patrol.
Also Wednesday, the Highway Patrol released the names of victims in two fatal accidents that happened Saturday.
James Barbier, 56, of Aurora, Colo., was southbound at 2:32 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 85, mile marker 5, 14 miles south of Cheyenne Crossing, when he failed to negotiate a curve. The motorcycle went off the road, into the west ditch and through a fence. Barbier, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown from the motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
In another Saturday fatal accident, Craig Carrell, 53, of Sioux City, Iowa, was driving a side-by-side UTV at 7:42 p.m. on Maitland Road, 3 miles east of Deadwood, when he failed to negotiate a curve and the UTV rolled onto its passenger side.
Carrell died en route to a hospital. A 51-year-old male passenger suffered serious injuries. Both men were wearing seat belts, but not helmets, according to the Highway Patrol.
The Sturgis motorcycle rally began Aug. 3 and continues through Sunday. Beyond the three traffic fatalities in western South Dakota during the rally, there have been at least five additional rally-related traffic fatalities that occurred either just prior to the official start of the rally or in other states.
Capt. Jason Ketterling said South Dakota Highway Patrol troopers will continue to concentrate coverage on Interstate 90 both east and west of Sturgis and the Black Hills as the rally starts to wind down.
“Today and the remainder of this week will be big travel days, especially for that segment of the Interstate headed eastbound from Sturgis. That’s a big concern for people who are trying to get home,” said Ketterling during Wednesday’s daily news briefing in Sturgis.
“We’ll have a big presence out on I-90 and 1-29 on the eastern side of the state,” Ketterling said.