Man dies at Care Campus
The Care Campus on Kansas City Street in downtown Rapid City.

A 60-year-old man died at the Care Campus on Tuesday after being found unresponsive, according to a news release from the Pennington County Sheriff's Office. 

The Rapid City man's identity is being withheld until his family is notified. 

The man "was found unresponsive" around 12:08 p.m. after voluntarily checking himself into Safe Beds/Solutions. Medical assistance was called to the scene and realized the man was already dead. 

Pennington County Care Campus opens (copy)

A Safe Beds room at the Care Campus.

The Safe Beds/Solutions program is a basic but safe shelter for people to sleep at while they are intoxicated. It's meant to prevent people from overdosing or dying of exposure or other causes while sleeping outside. Guests can check in once every 24 hours. 

There is no preliminary evidence of trauma or foul play, and an autopsy has been scheduled to identify the cause and manner of death. The Rapid City Police Department will handle the investigation into the death. 

The sheriff's office cited the ongoing investigation in declining to explain who reported that the man was unresponsive, and how that person realized something was wrong. 

— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com

