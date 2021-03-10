 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man dies following motorcyle crash in Rapid City
alert top story

Man dies following motorcyle crash in Rapid City

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Crash Logo

A 29-year-old man died Wednesday morning after a motorcycle crash Tuesday afternoon in Rapid City.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The man was driving a 2001 Harley-Davidson FLSTF Fat Boy southbound on North Deadwood Avenue around 2:30 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve. The motorcycle went off the roadway and into a ditch.

The man, whose identity is not being released pending family notification, was pronounced dead at Monument Health in Rapid City.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
12
1

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: America’s growing literacy problem

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for March 11
Local

Your Two Cents for March 11

Rapid City doesn't need more housing, it needs fewer people. Please stop recruiting efforts so we can preserve what little pristine Black Hill…

Your Two Cents for March 10
Local

Your Two Cents for March 10

I guess I'm confused. I always thought that all rate hikes went through the SD PUC.  So how can BHE arbitrarily raise our rates just because w…

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: A look behind the scenes at Summit Arena

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News