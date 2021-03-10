Man dies following motorcyle crash in Rapid City

Journal staff
A 29-year-old man died Wednesday morning after a motorcycle crash Tuesday afternoon in Rapid City.
The man was driving a 2001 Harley-Davidson FLSTF Fat Boy southbound on North Deadwood Avenue around 2:30 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve. The motorcycle went off the roadway and into a ditch.
The man, whose identity is not being released pending family notification, was pronounced dead at Monument Health in Rapid City.
The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
