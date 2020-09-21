Man dies in Hermosa three-way crash

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 67-year-old man died from a three-way vehicle crash in Hermosa, according to a news release from the Department of Public Safety.

The name of the victim and two others involved will be released once family is notified.

The crash occurred at 10:19 a.m. on Friday at the intersection of South Dakota Highway 79 and 36.

The 67-year-old was eastbound on SD 36 when he stopped his Toyota 4Runner at the the stop sign at the intersection with SD 79. The man then entered the intersection and turned north on SD 79 when his car collided with a southbound Toyota Rav4 XLE.

The Rav4 XLE rolled and a southbound pickup then hit the two SUVs.

The 67-year-old was airlifted to the Rapid City hospital and later died from his injuries. The 56-year-old female driver of the the other SUV was taken to the hospital by ambulance for serious but non-life threatening injuries. The 20-year-old male driver of the pickup was not injured.

All three drivers were wearing seat belts.

Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash and all information is preliminary at this time. ​

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0