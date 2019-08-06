STURGIS | A single motorcycle crash on Monday claimed the life of a 29-year-old man, the first recorded fatality during the 2019 Sturgis motorcycle rally.
According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, the motorcyclist lost control on a right-hand curve at the intersection of North Rochford Road and Old Salt Road 12 miles south of Lead at about 3 p.m.
The southbound motorcycle crossed the center line, slid into the ditch and the driver was thrown from the motorcycle. The driver was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Highway Patrol did not release the man’s name or his hometown.
You have free articles remaining.
Also on Monday, four motorcyclists were injured, two of them seriously, in an three-motorcycle accident 9 miles north of Sturgis on Highway 79.
The Highway Patrol said two northbound motorcycles tried to pass a third motorcycle, which made a left-hand turn and collided with both motorcycles.
A 48-year-old driver of the first motorcycle suffered minor injuries. The male driver of the second vehicle, 53, suffered serious, non-life-threatening injuries while the female passenger, 53, had minor injuries.
The male driver of the third motorcycle, 48, had serious, non-life-threatening injuries while the female passenger, 18, sustained minor injuries.