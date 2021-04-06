Man dies in motorcycle crash west of Rapid City

One man died Sunday afternoon in a motorcycle crash about 30 miles west of Rapid City near the intersection of U.S. Highway 385 and Horse Creek Road.

The name of the person involved is not being released pending notification of family members.

Preliminary crash information indicates a 2014 Harley-Davidson Road King motorcycle was southbound when the motorcycle went off the roadway and rolled.

The 58-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

