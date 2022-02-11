 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man dies in pedestrian-vehicle crash in Rapid City

  Updated
A man in his 30s died Thursday night in a vehicle-pedestrian crash in Rapid City.

Police responded to the crash around 10 p.m. to the 1700 block of Haines Avenue. When officers arrived, an off-duty Rapid City firefighter was rendering first aid to the victim.

A medical unit transported the man to Monument Health where he was declared dead.

Police spoke with witnesses who said a vehicle was southbound on Haines Avenue when the pedestrian darted into the roadway, according to a press release.

Police do not believe speed or alcohol were factors for the driver of the vehicle. The crash is under investigation by the Critical Accident Reconstruction Team. The name of the pedestrian is being withheld until the family is notified.

Brendyn Medina, spokesperson for the Rapid City Police Department, said the driver has been fully cooperative with the investigation.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

