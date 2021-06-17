 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man dies in three-vehicle crash in Butte County
alert top story

Man dies in three-vehicle crash in Butte County

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Crash Logo

One person died Wednesday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash in Belle Fourche.

Names of the three people involved are not yet being released pending notification of family members.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Preliminary information indicates that a 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier was northbound on U.S. Highway 85 in the inside driving lane when it crossed the turn lane and into the southbound lanes. The Cavalier sideswiped a southbound 2017 Ford F150 that was traveling in the inside driving lane. The Cavalier then crossed into the outside southbound lane and collided with a 2015 Peterbilt semi-truck and trailer.

The 43-year-old male driver of the Cavalier was pronounced dead at the scene. Two male passengers were not injured. Only the driver of the pickup was wearing a seat belt.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is in charge of the investigation. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
7
1

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Shortage of hospitality workers

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for June 12
Local

Your Two Cents for June 12

And where do they think people are going to find parking downtown before boarding a shuttle? This problem should have been solved before a sin…

Your Two Cents for June 11
Local

Your Two Cents for June 11

Who gets more attacks in “Two Cents” than Gov. Noem? Our friends across the country have nothing but praise for her and her administrative actions.

Your Two Cents for June 16
Local

Your Two Cents for June 16

When I was in 9th grade I wanted to be an archeologist, in 11th grade a doctor, and I ended up with a degree in engineering. All different tra…

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Kids learn gardening skills at Youth and Family Services

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News