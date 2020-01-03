Man escapes injury when UTV falls through ice at Sheridan Lake

A 66-year-old man escaped serious injury after a UTV he was driving fell through the ice and left him soaked in freezing water.

He fell through the ice near the north marina at Sheridan Lake at around 11:15 a.m. and ice fishermen nearby rescued him by 11:18 a.m.

Minutes later, he was being warmed inside the cab of a nearby vehicle.

The victim was checked out by the Hill City ambulance service. He was cold and shivering but did not go to the hospital.

The Pennington County Sheriff's Office reported that the ATV will stay in Sheridan Lake until spring.

