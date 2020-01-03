Man escapes injury when UTV falls through ice at Sheridan Lake
top story

Man escapes injury when UTV falls through ice at Sheridan Lake

  • Updated
sheridan lake atv

An ATV that fell through the ice at Sheridan Lake will probably stay there until the lake fully thaws in the spring.

 Courtesy photo

A 66-year-old man escaped serious injury after a UTV he was driving fell through the ice and left him soaked in freezing water.

He fell through the ice near the north marina at Sheridan Lake at around 11:15 a.m. and ice fishermen nearby rescued him by 11:18 a.m.

Minutes later, he was being warmed inside the cab of a nearby vehicle. 

The victim was checked out by the Hill City ambulance service. He was cold and shivering but did not go to the hospital.

The Pennington County Sheriff's Office reported that the ATV will stay in Sheridan Lake until spring.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News