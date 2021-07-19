Man found dead after police respond to domestic violence report on Pine Ridge Reservation

A man was found dead and a second individual shot after Oglala Sioux Tribal police responded to a domestic violence call early Monday on the Pine Ridge Reservation, according to a press release.

Police received to a call around 1:30 a.m. and an officer was dispatched to a Highway 41 address at Oglala. Upon arrival, they found a dead man and another individual who was "brandishing a weapon in the presence of the officer," the press release issued by the police department said.

The police officer shot that person, who was then taken into custody, according to the press release. The officer was not injured.

The FBI is investigating the incident, the press release said.

