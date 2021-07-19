 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man found dead after police respond to domestic violence report on Pine Ridge Reservation
alert top story

Man found dead after police respond to domestic violence report on Pine Ridge Reservation

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Crime logo.jpg

A man was found dead and a second individual shot after Oglala Sioux Tribal police responded to a domestic violence call early Monday on the Pine Ridge Reservation, according to a press release.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Police received to a call around 1:30 a.m. and an officer was dispatched to a Highway 41 address at Oglala. Upon arrival, they found a dead man and another individual who was "brandishing a weapon in the presence of the officer," the press release issued by the police department said.

The police officer shot that person, who was then taken into custody, according to the press release. The officer was not injured.

The FBI is investigating the incident, the press release said.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

California firefighters battle fast-moving blazes

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for July 13
Local

Your Two Cents for July 13

AG Jason Ravnsnorg has stooped to a new low when he accuses his victim of committing "suicide by car." That's  a new low, even for his shamele…

Your Two Cents for July 17
Local

Your Two Cents for July 17

The entire community bore the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic and not just first-responders. The $20 million should be used for the benefit of …

Your Two Cents for July 14
Local

Your Two Cents for July 14

I’m sure glad I didn’t wait for Noem to allow me to get my medical marijuana prescription. I went to Denver after another surgery (total of fo…

Your Two Cents for July 15
Local

Your Two Cents for July 15

Drain the swamp in Washington — we had better start in Pierre as Ravnsborg is completely out of control in trying to duck a serious crime that…

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: City Beat with The Monument’s Executive Director Craig Baltzer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News