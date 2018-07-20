The Pennington County Sheriff's Office and the FBI are investigating the death of a male whose body was found Friday morning on federal land near Mount Rushmore National Memorial.
The body was found around 11 a.m. by hikers at the base of a rock structure, about 400 feet above S.D. Highway 244 in rocky, vertical terrain inside the national memorial boundary. Emergency personnel vehicles clustered along the roadside near mile marker 32, just past the side-profile pullout for Mount Rushmore and about a mile north and west of the entrance to the memorial.
According to discussions by authorities overheard by the Journal on a police scanner, the hikers who found the body indicated that it appeared someone had fallen while climbing on the rocks in that area. A popular climbing area is located just northwest of Mount Rushmore.
Schulz declined to say whether the person found had been climbing. Later Friday, the sheriff's office issued a news release saying that the body had been identified, an autopsy was planned, and next-of-kin relatives were being notified. The name of the deceased person had not been released by late Friday evening.
In the area where the body was found, dramatic granite outcrops are popular among climbers. The area directly behind Mount Rushmore features hundreds of established routes, some surpassing 200 feet in height.
Pennington County Search & Rescue was dispatched to the scene at about 11:30 a.m. to help recover the body, and was on scene by just after noon. At 1:30 p.m., search and rescue personnel went up the steep hillside with a stretcher. Twenty minutes later, a crew of six with another person clearing the way in front brought the body down in a black bag, balanced on a one-wheeled stretcher that was eased down the steep terrain with the help of a rope secured higher above.
The body was loaded into a Keystone ambulance and taken away.
All the while, there were a pair of climbers who continued climbing much higher up on one of the imposing granite formations in the area.