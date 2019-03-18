Try 3 months for $3
The man found dead last week in the parking lot of a downtown Rapid City church has been identified. 
 
Larry Lowdog, a 51-year-old from Rapid City, was found around 7:20 a.m. on March 14 under a bus in the parking lot of Trinity Lutheran Church on Kansas City Street. 
 
An autopsy found no signs of trauma to his body, the Rapid City Police Department said in a press release. Police will continue investigating how he died, including running a toxicology test that takes up to eight weeks to process. 
 
Lowdog was found the morning after a blizzard that brought high winds and feet of drifting snow. 
 
