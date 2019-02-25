The man who was found dead in a Rapid City park last Friday has been identified, but exactly how he died is still under investigation.
Jeremy Rockymountain, a 34-year-old from Rapid City, was found dead at a picnic shelter at Thomson Park around 11 a.m. on Feb. 22, the Rapid City Police Department said in a Monday press release. Police were called to the park by someone who reported an unconscious man, and he was dead when police arrived.
The autopsy found no signs of trauma on Rockymountain. His cause of death will be determined once the final autopsy and toxicology results are ready.