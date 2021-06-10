Man found dead near Rapid Creek identified

A 56-year-old man has been identified as the individual found dead Wednesday on a small island within Rapid Creek.

Keith Dubray Sr. was found by the Rapid City Police Department west of the Central States Fairgrounds around 8:50 p.m. Officers had responded to a call of an unresponsive individual.

Police spokesperson Brendyn Medina said in an email to the Journal that Dubray is associated with the city's homeless population.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the cause and manner of death. There were no signs of trauma or other foul play, Medina said.

Police ask that anyone who had an interaction with Dubray in the past few days contact Detective Dan Trainer at 605-394-4134.

