 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Man identified in Fall River County fatal crash

  • 0
Crash Logo

A 57-year-old man was identified as the victim in a three-vehicle crash east of Edgemont Sunday afternoon.

Robert Stevens of Edgemont died in the Sunday crash, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety announced Thursday.

According to a news release, Stevens was driving a 2011 Toyota Tundra eastbound on U.S. Highway 18 when it slowed down to make a left-hand turn onto Red Canyon Road. The Toyota was rear-ended by a southbound 2008 GMC Sierra pickup driven by Bobbi Jo Kammerer, 19, of Philip. Kammerer sustained minor injuries in the crash.

The collision sent the Toyota into the westbound lane where it was struck by a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado Pickup, which contained 53-year-old driver Curtis Miller of Benton, Tennessee, and passengers Jerry Miller, 58, of Copperhill, Tennessee; Melissa Miller, 43, also of Benton; and Mary Miller, 57, also of Copperhill. Curtis, Melissa and Mary all sustained serious, non-life threatening injuries while Jerry did not sustain any injuries.

The Toyota tipped over and Stevens was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

People are also reading…

Curtis and Mary were air transported to a Rapid City hospital. Melissa was also hospitalized. All four Millers were wearing seatbelts.

Kammerer was not transported and was wearing a seatbelt.

South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, and all information is preliminary.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for May 21

Your Two Cents for May 21

Janyce Hockenbary has sunk to new lows with her campaign mailings. She first tried to deflect responsibility by saying she didn’t write them, …

Your Two Cents for May 20

Your Two Cents for May 20

So Gov. Noem pulled some strings to get her daughter a real estate appraiser license. What parent hasn’t given a little boost in to help their…

Your Two Cents for May 25

Your Two Cents for May 25

Janyce Hockenbary had a family emergency that prevented her from being at Monday's forum. I hope she's OK, but I wonder what that family emerg…

Watch Now: Related Video

Why counterfeit pharmaceuticals are becoming a big problem in the U.S.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News