Man identified in Fall River County fatal crash

A 57-year-old man was identified as the victim in a three-vehicle crash east of Edgemont Sunday afternoon.

Robert Stevens of Edgemont died in the Sunday crash, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety announced Thursday.

According to a news release, Stevens was driving a 2011 Toyota Tundra eastbound on U.S. Highway 18 when it slowed down to make a left-hand turn onto Red Canyon Road. The Toyota was rear-ended by a southbound 2008 GMC Sierra pickup driven by Bobbi Jo Kammerer, 19, of Philip. Kammerer sustained minor injuries in the crash.

The collision sent the Toyota into the westbound lane where it was struck by a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado Pickup, which contained 53-year-old driver Curtis Miller of Benton, Tennessee, and passengers Jerry Miller, 58, of Copperhill, Tennessee; Melissa Miller, 43, also of Benton; and Mary Miller, 57, also of Copperhill. Curtis, Melissa and Mary all sustained serious, non-life threatening injuries while Jerry did not sustain any injuries.

The Toyota tipped over and Stevens was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Curtis and Mary were air transported to a Rapid City hospital. Melissa was also hospitalized. All four Millers were wearing seatbelts.

Kammerer was not transported and was wearing a seatbelt.

South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, and all information is preliminary.

