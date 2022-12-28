 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man injured in Tuesday shooting

Rapid City Police Department

Police found an injured man in a vehicle Tuesday night at an intersection in Rapid City about 1.5 miles from where he appears to have been shot.  

A call reporting gunshots came in around 6:30 p.m. from the 900 block of North Seventh Street in Rapid City, according to the Rapid City Police Department. When police arrived, officers found blood and other discarded items in an alleyway behind the street.

Shortly after police found the evidence, someone called 911 from the Crestwood Street and Downing Drive area in north Rapid City saying a man had a gunshot wound. 

The man was in a vehicle in the intersection of Crestwood Street and Downing Drive when police arrived. He was taken to the hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries. 

The shooting does not appear to be random to investigators, who are working on investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. 

— Contact Shalom Baer Gee at sgee@rapidcityjournal.com — 

