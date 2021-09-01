Man injured when car crashes into light pole in downtown Rapid City

Police suspect a medical event for a crash on Fifth and St. Joseph streets Wednesday afternoon.

Brendyn Medina, spokesperson with the Rapid City Police Department, said the crash was captured on a police dash camera.

He said the video shows the driver heading northbound on Fifth Street when it ran a stop light.

"It actually misses several cars going through the intersection to include an officer that is waiting here to head eastbound on St. Joe," Medina said.

He said the video shows the car turns slightly over to the northwest corner of the intersection and hits the light pole. The light pole with a crosswalk was knocked down in the crash.

The man was transported by ambulance to the hospital with minor injuries.

"We were very fortunate this happened right as the light was changing," he said. "If it had happened any earlier or any later, it might've involved many more vehicles. We're very fortunate that didn't happen."

Medina said an investigation is ongoing.

