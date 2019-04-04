A 21-year-old Rapid City man suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday morning when a truck he was riding in skidded out of control on an icy stretch of Interstate 90 eight miles east of Sturgis.
The crash was one of at least two accidents reported within minutes of each other after pockets of freezing rain glazed the road surface near Tilford just before dawn.
According to South Dakota Department of Public Safety spokesman Tony Mangan, a 2005 International 4000 driven by a 34-year-old man skidded out of control in the westbound lane of I-90 west of the Port of Entry at 5:52 a.m.
The truck slid through the median, coming to rest on the passenger side of the vehicle, which partially blocked the eastbound lane, scattering its cargo in the median and on the roadway.
The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to Regional Health Sturgis Hospital, Mangan said. The passenger, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to Rapid City Regional Hospital. No names were released.
A second accident reported less than ten minutes later sent a Volvo semitrailer sliding into the median, where it jackknifed.
Mangan said the 46-year-old driver of the Volvo was trying to slow because of the ice. One of the trucks fuel tanks was punctured, dumping a large amount of fuel in the median.
A Rapid City Fire Department hazardous materials team responded to contain the spill.
Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin said there was evidence of multiple vehicles sliding off in the same vicinity at about the same time on the slick roadway.
Mangan reported both lanes of the Interstate open as of 11:45 a.m.