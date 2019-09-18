{{featured_button_text}}
EDGEMONT | One man died and another was injured Tuesday in a one-vehicle crash west of Edgemont, according to the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

The names of the men have not yet been released. They were the only people involved.

Highway Patrol said the man who died was 64 years old, and was driving a 2017 Polaris RZR four-wheeler south on Coffee Flats Road when he went in the ditch and rolled. He and the passenger, a 38-year-old man, were thrown from the ATV.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and the passenger suffered minor injuries. 

