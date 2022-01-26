Man pleads guilty to first-degree manslaughter in woman's death

A man pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in an April 2021 death of a 42-year-old woman.

Marlon Little Bald Eagle pleaded guilty to the first-degree manslaughter charge in court last week. He faced alternate counts of second- and third-degree rape, which were dismissed in a plea offer from the Attorney General's office.

Little Bald Eagle could face a maximum of life in prison, but prosecutor Scott Roetzel said they asked for 20 years with five suspended, meaning Little Bald Eagle would serve 15 years in custody.

Roetzel also said Little Bald Eagle would receive credit for time served in his sentencing.

Little Bald Eagle was charged in May 2021 in Robyn Runs Above's death. Runs Above was found dead near the railroad tracks on the 400 block of Maple Avenue.

Sentencing is expected to be Feb. 24.

