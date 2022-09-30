 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Man pleads not guilty to computer access with confidential data charge

  • 0

A 49-year-old Hermosa man pleaded not guilty to two charges dealing with the Pennington County Treasurer's Office Friday morning in Pennington County Court.

Judge Jeffrey Connolly accepted the plea from Jason Ford, who served in the U.S. Army for 23 years and appeared with his lawyer Paul Brankin.

According to an amended complaint, Ford faces one count of unlawful use of a computer system with confidential data without consent of the owner and one misdemeanor count, which was not read in court, of using a computer without consent of the owner.

The charges allege Ford unlawfully used the computer system in the Pennington County Treasurer's Office between Jan. 10, 2019 and March 3, 2022.

Connolly said Ford could face up to two years in the state penitentiary for the first charge and two years for the second.

People are also reading…

Brankin requested a status hearing and anticipates "voluminous discovery" materials. The next hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. Oct. 28.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Sept. 27

Your Two Cents for Sept. 27

Once the federal government sends the reservations in South Dakota $5.4 million to fight opioid addiction, do they ever have a deep research t…

Your Two Cents for Sept. 24

Your Two Cents for Sept. 24

What a great story about Lori Ruthford, a teacher who makes a difference every day in her classroom. We need to hear more stories like hers.

Your Two Cents for Sept. 29

Your Two Cents for Sept. 29

First, we are told that South Dakota is a food desert and then we find out we have a high obesity rate from eating too much. Which is it?

Your Two Cents for Sept. 28

Your Two Cents for Sept. 28

If there is a candidate running unopposed for a position and voters don’t support his/her ideals, they don’t have to vote for him/her. By doin…

Watch Now: Related Video

Florida pets rescued in wake of Hurricane Ian

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News