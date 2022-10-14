Man pleads not guilty to first-degree murder in Box Elder

Pennington County Judge Matt Brown accepted a not guilty plea from a man accused of first-degree murder Friday afternoon as family members of the deceased held each other.

There were approximately 10 people in the courtroom honoring the memory of 61-year-old Shirley Bartolotta of Box Elder. Bartolotta was found dead Aug. 31 in her home in the Valley Village Mobile Home Park on North Ellsworth Road.

Jamie Prince, 43, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in September after allegedly fleeing the scene, according to previous reports. Additional details surrounding the homicide have not been made public and court documents related to the case are sealed.

Prince appeared in court Friday from the Pennington County Jail for his arraignment.

First-degree murder is a Class A felony. The maximum penalty is death. Brown said alternately he could face mandatory life in prison without parole and/or up to a $50,000 fine or both.

Brown said due to the nature of the case and more complicated emotions, the case in time may be set on a separate track instead of appearing in block schedules.

Defense attorney Matt Laidlaw requested a non-evidentiary motions hearing for the case. It's scheduled for 10 a.m. Dec. 14. He also requested a deadline for the state to file if it's seeking the death penalty. The deadline is Jan. 20, 2023.

Prince has five previous criminal records include charges of reckless driving, driving under the influence, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, open alcoholic beverage container accessible in a vehicle, driving without a license and insufficient funds.