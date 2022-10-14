 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Man pleads not guilty to first-degree murder in Box Elder

  • 0

Pennington County Judge Matt Brown accepted a not guilty plea from a man accused of first-degree murder Friday afternoon as family members of the deceased held each other.

There were approximately 10 people in the courtroom honoring the memory of 61-year-old Shirley Bartolotta of Box Elder. Bartolotta was found dead Aug. 31 in her home in the Valley Village Mobile Home Park on North Ellsworth Road.

Jamie Prince, 43, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in September after allegedly fleeing the scene, according to previous reports. Additional details surrounding the homicide have not been made public and court documents related to the case are sealed.

Prince appeared in court Friday from the Pennington County Jail for his arraignment.

First-degree murder is a Class A felony. The maximum penalty is death. Brown said alternately he could face mandatory life in prison without parole and/or up to a $50,000 fine or both.

People are also reading…

Brown said due to the nature of the case and more complicated emotions, the case in time may be set on a separate track instead of appearing in block schedules.

Defense attorney Matt Laidlaw requested a non-evidentiary motions hearing for the case. It's scheduled for 10 a.m. Dec. 14. He also requested a deadline for the state to file if it's seeking the death penalty. The deadline is Jan. 20, 2023.

Prince has five previous criminal records include charges of reckless driving, driving under the influence, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, open alcoholic beverage container accessible in a vehicle, driving without a license and insufficient funds.

Jamie Prince

Jamie Prince

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Oct. 13

Your Two Cents for Oct. 13

I am somewhat baffled by the latest Meade County Commission's actions.  Have they declared war against Box Elder and the southern portion of t…

Your Two Cents for Oct. 11

Your Two Cents for Oct. 11

I’m not really sure why some businesses think it’s a good idea to post a political sign or flag outside their business, ostracizing half of th…

Your Two Cents for Oct. 8

Your Two Cents for Oct. 8

Real voter fraud is when a candidate promises something to get elected but does something else once he or she is in office. Repeal of the sale…

Your Two Cents for Oct. 12

Your Two Cents for Oct. 12

If people are so fragile (that) they allow a dissenting political sign or flag dictate which businesses they patronize, the division in this c…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Pandemic not over: Biden administration extends Covid public health emergency

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News