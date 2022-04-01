Man pleads not guilty to murder at Teddy's

The 45-year-old man accused of first-degree murder told police he did not know Dallas Quick Bear and was not involved in his murder Feb. 20.

According to a probable cause affidavit, around 10 a.m. Feb. 20, police received a call stating Timothy Huante was speaking with his girlfriend and told her he remembered having a gun in his possession at one point in the night.

That day he told police he didn't know Dallas Quick Bear, the 30-year-old who died after being shot in the head at Teddy's Bar and Nightclub, nor was he directly involved with the murder.

Three days later he was interviewed again and admitted to shaking Quick Bear's hand, removing a snub-nose revolver from his waistband and shooting him in the head.

Huante pleaded not guilty to the first-degree murder charge Friday afternoon in front of Judge Matt Brown. Huante could face life in prison without parole and/or a $50,000 penalty. Brown said the State's Attorney's office has not declared if it's seeking the death penalty.

Haunte appeared in court virtually from the Pennington County Jail. He sat at a table with legal counsel. He was not in chains.

The probable cause affidavit states throughout the police department's investigation, a black snub-nose revolver was found stashed on the lift gate of a delivery truck that was parked on the 400 block of Seventh Street at a loading dock. Video footage showed Huante alone near the loading dock and stashing the firearm on the truck.

Additional footage from inside and outside Teddy's showed Huante in the bar wearing a white sweatshirt and hat. It also showed him in the immediate area where the shooting occurred. The sweatshirt and hat were later recovered in the snow near the Holiday gas station that Huante said he walked to and called his girlfriend from.

Brown set a non-evidenciary motion hearing for 10 a.m. May 25.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

