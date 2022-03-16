Man pleads not guilty to murdering 82-year-old woman

A 46-year-old man charged with first-degree murder and second-degree rape has pleaded not guilty to both charges.

James Jumping Eagle could face death or life in prison if convicted for the murder and rape of 82-year-old Reta McGovern on Feb. 10, 2021. She was found in her home with her throat cut in the 800 block of Flormann Street.

Jumping Eagle appeared in state court Tuesday for an arraignment. The court granted motions for the appointment of a DNA expert, a private investigator and a psychologist at the hearing where the not guilty plea was entered.

Federal Judge Jeffrey Viken sentenced Jumping Eagle to 10 years in federal prison on March 4 for failing to register as a sex offender, the maximum sentence for the felony. He will receive 377 days credit for times served. Jumping eagle was also sentenced to five years of federal supervision once he's released and was ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the victims' assistance fund.

During the federal sentencing, United States Assistant Attorney Heather Sazama cited evidence from the state case and testimony from a Rapid City police investigator that placed Jumping Eagle in the home.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.