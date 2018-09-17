A man out for a birthday fishing trip at a popular Black Hills reservoir was hurt Monday morning after he took a tumble and had to be rescued.
The man, who was not identified, was fly fishing on the north side of Sheridan Lake, near the spillway, according to a news release from the Pennington County Sheriff's Office. Today is his 58th birthday, authorities said.
At about 10:30 a.m., the fisherman lost his footing and fell about 20 feet, breaking his ankle. The fracture was open, or compound, which means there is an open wound or break in the skin near the injury.
Pennington County Search and rescue performed a high-angle cliff rescue, aided by a boater from Arkansas named John Sagers.
The injured man was lowered into Sagers' boat, taken to the marina, then transported by ambulance to Rapid City Regional Hospital.