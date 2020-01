The Rapid City Fire Department was called Wednesday afternoon for a report of an elderly man who was trapped in the bottom of a well.

Crews from two fire stations responded to the scene in the 3600 block of East Highway 44 at approximately 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Fire department officials posted on Twitter that the man was safely extricated from the well and transported to the hospital for further evaluation.

