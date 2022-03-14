 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man sentenced to 10 years in state prison for arson

Raymond Andrzejewski

The 69-year-old man who pleaded guilty to two arson charges was sentenced Friday to 10 years in the state penitentiary.

Raymond Andrzejewski of Rapid City will serve 10 years concurrently for first- and second-degree arson. He will receive about 300 days credit for time served, said Arman Zeljkovic of the Pennington County State's Attorney's Office.

First-degree arson carries a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison and a possible fine of $50,000, while second-degree arson carries a maximum of 10 years and a possible $20,000 fine.

Andrzejewski was arrested in February 2021 in connection with a string of arson fires between Nov. 17, 2020, and Jan. 25, 2021. 

Law enforcement responded to seven arson cases that targeted five dumpsters, three unattached garages and two rooms inside West Park Apartments where Andrzejewski lived at the time, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The affidavit noted Andrzejewski admitted to setting several fires, including using a lighter to start a cardboard box fire inside the apartments.

The fires destroyed an artist's studio, motorcycle, garage, car and outdoor equipment.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

