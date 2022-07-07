Man sentenced to 13 years in 2019 death case

Family members of a man who died in March 2019 asked why he was taken from them Thursday afternoon during a sentencing hearing in a Rapid City federal courtroom.

Four family members — two of Dale Ecoffey Sr.'s siblings, his eldest son and his ex-wife — asked U.S. District Judge Karen Schreier to give Benjamin Wendell Smoke a 15-year sentence.

"(Smoke) gets to sleep and wake up, my father is sleeping and can't wake up anymore," Ecoffey's son said.

Schreier sentenced Smoke, 63, to a total of 156 months in prison — 96 months for a count of assault resulting in serious bodily injury and 60 months for failure to register as a sex offender to run consecutively — along with five years of supervised release and a $200 special assessment.

Ecoffey was found by his youngest son in the passenger seat of a vehicle outside of his home in Pine Ridge the morning of March 18, 2019. According to an affidavit signed by an FBI agent, Ecoffey was found with a swollen, bruised and bloody face and eye, and the back of his head had cuts and blood. An autopsy found Ecoffey sustained broken throat and rib bones and died from asphyxiation.

According to a factual basis statement, Smoke assaulted Ecoffey in the face and torso with his hands and knocked him to the floor, then proceeded to kick him. Smoke then lifted Ecoffey from the floor and slammed his head into the corner of a wall, which lacerated the back of his head and caused a serious bodily injury. Ecoffey then bled from his head and was unable to walk.

According to the statement, Smoke continued to strike Ecoffey, then picked him up and placed him in his Cadillac Escalade.

Asst. U.S. Attorney Megan Poppen said Smoke attempted to hide evidence by wiping down the steering wheel of a vehicle, destroyed Ecoffey's phone as his son repeatedly called him, destroyed a blanket or towel used by Ecoffey along with his headband and jacket. She also said Smoke had no regard for Ecoffey's person.

Poppen said due to the nature of the case and Smoke's previous criminal history, including being convicted of first-degree rape in Pennington County, she requested a 15-year sentence.

Defense attorney Thomas Diggins requested a five-year sentence for Smoke in a medical facility. He said Smoke has several medical ailments, including kidney cancer and cirrhosis of the liver. He also said the injuries Smoke inflicted did not cause Ecoffey's death and there were other potential contributors.

Three others are associated with the case. Nancy Star Comes Out and Cecelia Titus both have cases closed from November 2021. Angie Standing Soldier, who Diggins said assaulted Smoke with a metal bar and directed Smoke to move Ecoffey's body, is charged with accessory after the fact, tampering with evidence and false statement. Her sentencing is scheduled for July 22.

Diggins also said Smoke was intoxicated at the time, and did leave Ecoffey in a place where he could be found. Schreier asked why he didn't take Ecoffey to the emergency room.

Schreier said many of the crimes Smoke has previously been involved with included alcohol and the man is at an age where if he wanted to change, he'd be able to make it happen. She said Smoke can either change or continue to get in trouble and put other lives at risk.

Schreier said this is one of the most abusive cases she's seen in a long time.