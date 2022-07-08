Man sentenced to 40 years for fatal attack in St. Francis

ST. FRANCIS | A man accused of a fatal attack after breaking into a St. Francis home last year has been sentenced to 40 years in federal prison.

U.S. District Court Judge Roberto Lange also ordered 23-year-old Isaiah Young to serve five years of supervised release for second-degree murder. Lange on Thursday imposed a 10-year sentence for assault with a dangerous weapon to run concurrently with the 40-year term.

Young was indicted by a grand jury in February 2021 and pleaded guilty in March.

Prosecutors say Young broke into a house in St. Francis on Jan. 24, 2021 with intentions of stealing electronics. He entered a bedroom, turned on the light and after grabbing a hammer assaulted a couple who had been sleeping. The indictment said that Young then picked up a knife and repeatedly stabbed both victims.

The woman died of her injuries. The man was hospitalized for his injuries, but survived.

This case was investigated by the FBI and the Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services. Young has been turned over to the U.S. Marshals Service.