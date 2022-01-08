Man sentenced to federal prison for conspiracy to distribute meth

A 36-year-old Pine Ridge man has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

U.S. District Court Judge Jeffrey Viken sentenced Michael LeBeau, Sr., to federal prison followed by five years of supervised release and a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

LeBeau obtained a pound of methamphetamine and distributed it to others between December 2017 and March 2020.

When law enforcement searched his residence, they found a handgun, methamphetamine and distribution paraphernalia.

LeBeau pleaded guilty to the conspiracy charge on June 17, 2020, after being indicted by a federal grand jury Feb. 19, 2020. His sentencing was delayed as LeBeau absconded from a furlough between June 23, 2020 and August 2021.

LeBeau was immediately returned to U.S. Marshals custody.