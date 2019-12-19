Man sentenced to 75 years in prison for sexually abusing a minor

A Rapid City man has been sentenced to 75 years in federal prison for sex crimes — including aggravated incest — involving a minor.
U.S. Attorney Ron Parsons announced that Henry Chase Alone, also known as Henry Black Elk, was convicted of two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of aggravated incest. Chief Judge Jeffrey L. Viken presided at the trial and sentencing hearing.
Chase Alone, 36, was sentenced Dec. 16 to consecutive terms of 30 years in federal prison, followed by a lifetime of supervised release, and ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund for the sexual exploitation of a minor charges.
He was sentenced to another 15 years in prison, followed by a lifetime of supervised release and another $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund for aggravated incest — for a total of 75 years. Chase Alone was also ordered to pay $6,000 in restitution to the victims of sexual exploitation.
Chase Alone was found guilty of the charges following a jury trial in Rapid City in January. Evidence at the three-day trial established that Chase Alone received custody of a young child in November 2016 and almost immediately upon her arrival at his home began sexually abusing her.
Chase Alone used threats and fear of violence to physically and sexually abuse her for years, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Through the ongoing investigation, child pornography was found on Chase Alone’s computer. Videos and still photos established Chase Alone recorded himself and the victim engaging in sexual intercourse. Count one came from charges originating in Rapid City. Count two came from incidents that happened in Manderson on the Pine Ridge Reservation.
This case was investigated by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, and the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety. Assistant U.S. Attorney Megan Poppen prosecuted the case.
Chase Alone was immediately turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.