Man sentenced to 75 years in prison for sexually abusing a minor

A Rapid City man has been sentenced to 75 years in federal prison for sex crimes — including aggravated incest — involving a minor.

U.S. Attorney Ron Parsons announced that Henry Chase Alone, also known as Henry Black Elk, was convicted of two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of aggravated incest. Chief Judge Jeffrey L. Viken presided at the trial and sentencing hearing.

Chase Alone, 36, was sentenced Dec. 16 to consecutive terms of 30 years in federal prison, followed by a lifetime of supervised release, and ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund for the sexual exploitation of a minor charges.

He was sentenced to another 15 years in prison, followed by a lifetime of supervised release and another $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund for aggravated incest — for a total of 75 years. Chase Alone was also ordered to pay $6,000 in restitution to the victims of sexual exploitation.

Chase Alone was found guilty of the charges following a jury trial in Rapid City in January. Evidence at the three-day trial established that Chase Alone received custody of a young child in November 2016 and almost immediately upon her arrival at his home began sexually abusing her.