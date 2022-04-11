Man shot to death by police identified by law enforcement

South Dakota's Division of Criminal Investigations has released the name of the man who died in a March 26 police shooting.

Barney Leroy Peoples, Jr., was identified as the burglary suspect who was shot by Rapid City police officers who responded to a burglary report at 720 James Warren Drive.

Tim Bormann, Chief of Staff for the state Attorney General's Office, said in an email that two Rapid City officers discharged their duty weapons during the encounter. Peoples was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured, and state DCI is investigating.

Police were dispatched around 1:34 p.m. to the home on James Warren Drive. A statement at the time from RCPD and the Pennington County Sheriff's Office said officers entered a closed door inside the home and encountered the suspect, who was pointing a long gun at them.

According to his obituary, Peoples was 51 and lived in Pine Ridge until 1982. Peoples was an ambassador with Chief Grass, representing the Lakota Independent Nation State, which declared independence from the United States on July 14, 1991. He was also a consultant of Lakota history, social and economic conditions for the group Country of Lakota.

According to court records, Peoples had criminal cases filed against him between 2004 and 2017 that included disorderly conduct, simple assault and open container.

