A four-hour standoff between law enforcement and an armed man who fired “20 or more rounds” ended without any injuries Tuesday in Rapid City.
The ordeal started around 9:30 a.m. after a family member contacted the Rapid City Police Department and said Jordan Wounded Face was making "scary statements," according to Assistant Police Chief Don Hedrick.
“The family was concerned about him,” he said.
The police department then went to 1210 Racine St. to conduct a welfare check on Wounded Face.
"One of our officers showed up, and she made contact with the person through an open window," Hedrick said. "Two rounds were fired from a weapon, and the officer backed up and took cover."
The Special Response Team — which consists of officers from the police department, sheriff’s office and state Highway Patrol — then responded and “locked down” the 1200 block of Racine Street. Neighboring homes also were evacuated by law enforcement.
The area closed to the public included Lacrosse Street from Interstate 90 to E. North Street along with Anamosa Street from Walmart to North Maple Street.
Overall, around 30 officers, more than a dozen patrol cars and an armored vehicle with a machine gun were at the scene.
During the standoff, the “suspect fired 20 or more rounds in different directions, some towards homes and some towards businesses,” according to Sheriff Kevin Thom, who was at the scene.
Thom said that law enforcement believes he was firing a handgun but that had not been confirmed.
After nearly four hours, law enforcement fired gas and a “flash-bang” grenade into the home, which led to the suspect’s surrender.
“Suspect has been safely taken into custody. Safety has been restored to the area. This is the best possible resolution to the situation,” the police department tweeted around 1:20 p.m.
Hedrick said a negotiator worked to make contact with the man but when he did not answer his phone, law enforcement switched to a long-distance communication device that resembles a large megaphone.
Hedrick said charges are pending against Wounded Face. In the meantime, he will be receiving a mental health evaluation.
"We're going to work on getting this individual the help he clearly needs," the assistant police chief said.