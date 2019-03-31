One of two men accused of burglarizing a secretive polygamous compound in southwest South Dakota has pleaded guilty to possessing methamphetamine in exchange for the dismissal of several other charges.
Wade Eli Bird, 29, of Sugar City, Colorado, entered his plea Thursday at the county courthouse in Custer.
In exchange for his guilty plea to the meth charge, Custer County State’s Attorney Tracy Kelley agreed to dismiss the other charges against Bird. Those charges were another count of drug possession; possession with intent to distribute; carrying a concealed weapon without a permit; false impersonation with intent to deceive a law enforcement officer; driving with a revoked license; attempted grand theft; and petty theft.
Bird will be sentenced at a later date.
The other suspect in the same incident is Wesley Michael Reber, 31, of Centennial, Colorado. He is in Colorado facing prosecution for violating a protection order and being a fugitive from justice. Kelley has said she hopes to eventually extradite Reber to South Dakota, where he is charged with third-degree burglary, attempted grand theft and conspiracy to commit grand theft.
Reber allegedly participated with Bird in a January 2018 attempt to steal trailers and other items from a polygamous compound located near the edge of Red Canyon in rural Custer County, about 15 miles southwest of the small town of Pringle.
The compound is run by members of a Mormon splinter group known as the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, or FLDS, which sprang up on the Arizona-Utah border but has spread to other locations in the United States and Canada.
After Bird was arrested on Jan. 31, 2018, he told a sheriff’s deputy that he and Reber were at the South Dakota FLDS compound to “f--- with the polygamists.” (The deputy’s written report included an obscene word, the final three letters of which are omitted here.)
In court on Thursday, according to Kelley, Bird said he had intended to use stolen property from the compound for a business in Colorado, although Kelley said Bird did not elaborate on the nature of the business.
Popular sentiment has held that the South Dakota FLDS compound's population — which has never been definitively known to the public — has dwindled in recent years as several FLDS leaders have faced high-profile legal trouble, including multiple convictions in a federal food-stamp fraud case. But public water records show the South Dakota compound used 13.63 million gallons of well water last year, which was the compound’s highest reported amount since it began sending required reports to state water regulators in 2008.
There are several dorm-like structures and other buildings on the fenced and gated compound, plus a watch tower and large gardens. When Bird tried to steal from the compound in 2018, allegedly with Reber, the crime was reported by a compound dweller named Helaman Jeffs. Bird fled the scene in a pickup but was arrested by a Custer County sheriff’s deputy, and Reber escaped but was later apprehended in Colorado.
A laboratory analysis filed in Bird’s case says he was found not only with meth but also with other drugs, including marijuana and some residue that contained cocaine. Court documents say Bird also had two loaded handguns.