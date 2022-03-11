Man testifies in manslaughter trial that he didn't intend to shoot victim

Maxton Pfeiffer testified Friday that he shouted “I checked it” three times after a gun he was holding discharged and killed Ty Scott.

Pfeiffer, 22, was the last witness to take the stand Friday in his 2018 manslaughter trial in the death of 19-year-old Scott in Keystone. He told prosecutors during cross examination that he did cause Scott’s death but didn’t intend to harm him while making a sweep of a one-bedroom apartment while holding a pistol.

Pfeiffer has been charged with first-degree manslaughter and faces up to life in prison if convicted by a Pennington County jury.

Pfeiffer testified Friday that he, Scott, and four others were in the apartment in June 2018. He said a few minutes after his arrival, one friend offered to show him a .38-caliber revolver. After looking at it, he handed it back to his friend while another friend examined it. One friend pretended to shoot the empty weapon making “pop shots” at both Pfeiffer and Scott.

Another friend held an AR-15 and pretended to shoot back.

Pfeiffer said he reached for the .45-caliber pistol that was sitting on the dresser in its holster next to him. He removed the gun from the holster, removed the magazine, pulled the slide back, saw nothing come out and pointed the gun at the others.

Pfeiffer said no one was angry and they were just having fun. He said he thought the chamber was empty since he saw a round on the dresser near the holster, one on the TV stand and had removed the magazine.

He also said he had held the firearm two or three times previously and shot it while hunting with the owner. He told prosecutors he was aware his friend typically kept eight rounds in the magazine and the chamber empty.

The prosecutor said in court the gun was found on the table in the apartment with no magazine and one round in the chamber. The prosecutor also said Pfeiffer spoke with a ranger before the interview with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office and found inconsistencies.

Defense attorney Dana Hanna called four witnesses, including David Lauck, who owns D and L Sports in Arizona. Lauck said he’s served as a firearms expert in trials before and believes the pistol suffered from bullet nose binding, which is when the bullet nose snags on the ejection port and can stay in the chamber. He said the pistol had an extended ejector but did not have an extended port, and the bullets in the magazine at the scene had longer bullets, which is a likely scenario for bullet nose binding.

Lauck said he found gold-colored scrapings on the extractor, which is indicative of bullet nose binding, and found a scuff mark on the bullet recovered from Scott’s body. Prosecutors asked if the binding and gold scraping could have resulted from tests performed by the South Dakota forensic team.

The trial will resume Monday with jury instruction, closing arguments from both the prosecution and defense teams, and jury deliberation.

Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

