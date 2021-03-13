Man wants to create safe haven for LGBTQ families

When Joe Barb came out as gay while in college, the Maryland resident retreated to the Black Hills to find peace. He’s hoping to offer that to other LGBTQ families by opening a counseling and retreat center in the region.

Barb is the founder and executive director of the nonprofit LGBTQ+ Family Connections Center, which he hopes to locate near Custer or Keystone. He’s currently trying to raise funds for the center. Barb will be in Rapid City April 5-9 and welcomes the opportunity to meet or talk to anyone who wants more information. He can be contacted through the LGBTQ+ Family Connections Center website, lgbtqfamilyconnectionscenter.net/.

“I chose the Black Hills to base our nonprofit simply because there isn’t a better area that allows a visitor to remove themselves from stress and breathe,” Barb said. “When I came out, I felt very ashamed of who I was and I felt like I put my family through undue stress, so I packed up and moved to Custer. It’s a beautiful area. … I want a retreat-like lodge environment, a place where families can let their guard down.”

He lived in Rapid City, Custer and Keystone for about 30 years before moving to West Virginia to be near family. He’ll be moving back to the Black Hills with his husband and son this year and is excited about opening the LGBTQ+ Family Connections Center.