Man wants to create safe haven for LGBTQ families

When Joe Barb came out as gay while in college, the Maryland resident retreated to the Black Hills to find peace. He’s hoping to offer that to other LGBTQ families by opening a counseling and retreat center in the region.
Barb is the founder and executive director of the nonprofit LGBTQ+ Family Connections Center, which he hopes to locate near Custer or Keystone. He’s currently trying to raise funds for the center. Barb will be in Rapid City April 5-9 and welcomes the opportunity to meet or talk to anyone who wants more information. He can be contacted through the LGBTQ+ Family Connections Center website, lgbtqfamilyconnectionscenter.net/.
“I chose the Black Hills to base our nonprofit simply because there isn’t a better area that allows a visitor to remove themselves from stress and breathe,” Barb said. “When I came out, I felt very ashamed of who I was and I felt like I put my family through undue stress, so I packed up and moved to Custer. It’s a beautiful area. … I want a retreat-like lodge environment, a place where families can let their guard down.”
He lived in Rapid City, Custer and Keystone for about 30 years before moving to West Virginia to be near family. He’ll be moving back to the Black Hills with his husband and son this year and is excited about opening the LGBTQ+ Family Connections Center.
Barb’s desire to aid other families stems partly from his experiences with his son, Jaden, 12, and husband, Lambert Miller. Barb was a single father for eight years before marrying Miller, who has two adult daughters and five grandchildren.
“I got married and there were things for my son to adjust to. He was in a two-parent household with two dads. He didn’t know how to respond to a society that wasn’t (inclusive),” he said.
Counseling sessions helped equip Jaden to handle questions and people’s views about his family, which was his biggest struggle, Barb said.
Barb’s vision for the LGBTQ+ Family Connections Center is to provide quality, evidence-based behavioral health and social services to families nationwide. He cited statistics that indicate in the United States, 10.5% of 13- to 18-year-olds identify as LGBTQ, and 9.6% of 19- to 24-year-olds identify as LGBTQ.
Family support positively affects self-esteem, mental health and overall health while protecting against depression, psychological distress, thoughts of suicide and substance abuse. Without support, LGBTQ youths are four times more likely to attempt suicide, nine times more likely to report high levels of depression, and four times more likely to try illegal drugs. LGBTQ youths also represent between 20% and 40% of all homeless youths.
Dr. Amanda Diehl is a pediatrician who specializes in caring for LGBTQ youth at the Iris Clinic at Community Health Center of the Black Hills. Diehl also serves as the treasurer of Black Hills Center for Equality in Rapid City. BHCE receives calls every week from those in the LGBTQ community facing homelessness, job loss or seeking counseling and support. Diehl believes having a resource like LGBTQ+ Family Connections Center could meet existing needs in the Black Hills.
“There are therapists and medical providers out there (serving LGBTQ needs) but a center that just belongs to the LGBTQ community — we don’t have that,” Diehl said. “Therapists work hard to get my patients in, and they are booked.”
Diehl believes a resource like the LGBTQ+ Family Connections Center also could benefit local and state tourism by attracting LGBTQ and straight visitors who want to visit places that are inclusive.
A local advisory committee for the LGBTQ+ Family Connections Center has formed to make recommendations to the center's board of directors, Barb said. The committee is open to those ages 13 to 24 in the LGBTQ community and their supporters.
Sophomore Rylan Barnett and senior Grace Dodds of Rapid City were the first committee members. Both say they're grateful to have LGBTQ-affirming families who support them, but many kids don’t. One of their early recommendations is to develop a place where LGBTQ teens feel safe spending time.
“It would make a really big difference to kids I know who are going through tough times with bullying and their parents,” Barnett said. “Kids at school say they hear homophobic and transphobic comments. Even if it’s jokes, they feel like it’s hard to hear that every day in the lunch room and school.”
Barnett and Dodds agree the local young LGBTQ community is larger than many people realize.
“From my perspective, I know a lot of kids who are LGBTQ. There’s a significant amount at the high schools,” Dodds said. “Not all of them have as supportive a family as I do. They lack an environment or circumstances to talk to their family. With this LGBTQ+ Family Connections Center, they’ll have an opportunity to bridge this conversation with their family. Sometimes they need a little bit of communication and understanding. I think the center would be an opportunity … to really be open about what everybody is feeling.”
Barb said by the end of the 2021 tourist season, he hopes to have a location for the center confirmed and to offer a safe space for LGBTQ teens to spend time until LGBTQ+ Family Connections Center is complete and ready to open.