Man who died near Rapid Creek last week is identified

A Rapid City man has been identified as the person who died near Rapid Creek last week.

Leon Kills Small, 73, was found just west of Founders Park on the morning of Nov. 12, according to police spokesman Brendyn Medina.

The cause of death is still under investigation, but the initial autopsy report shows no sign of trauma or foul play, Medina said.

