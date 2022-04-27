Man who drove drunk in fatal crash given 6 years in prison

BISMARCK, N.D. | A Bismarck man has been ordered to serve six years in prison for a 2021 New Year’s Day crash that killed a 24-year-old Ziebach County, South Dakota woman.

Kenyon Eagle, 20, pleaded guilty in January to criminal vehicular homicide, two counts of criminal vehicular injury and reckless endangerment.

South Central District Judge Cynthia Feland suspended all but six years of a 15-year prison sentence Tuesday. She also ordered Eagle to spend three years on probation.

Eagle was accused of driving drunk and going the wrong way in the westbound lanes of the Bismarck Expressway. His pickup truck collided head-on about 2:15 a.m. with a car driven by Tiffany Shaving, of Takini, South Dakota, the Bismarck Tribune reported.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol said Shaving died at the scene. Her two passengers — Ryan Whitebull, 28, and Carlin Mellette, 25, both of Bismarck — were seriously injured and required hospitalization and surgery. Eagle also was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Eagle’s blood alcohol content was 0.21% at the time of the crash, Assistant Morton County State’s Attorney Gabrielle Goter said in court. The legal limit for driving is 0.08%.

