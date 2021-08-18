Many correctional officer candidates can get past physical fitness test, jail says

Pennington County is looking for candidates who are naturally good communicators, find purpose in the small things, have positive attitudes, and can pass a physical fitness test.
The entry-level job pays $47,000 to $56,000 per year and includes a $4,000 signing bonus that is distributed over the first 18 months on the job.
Yet, the Sheriff's Office is unable hire and retain correctional officers, the men and women whose job it is to help manage the county's 562 adult prison population and juvenile delinquents.
Most drop off from the hiring process once they know they'll be required to pass a physical fitness test.
Steph McCoy, human resources manager for the Pennington County Jail, said the department has been anywhere from five to eight correctional officers short over the last year.
McCoy said the jail has seen a significant decline in the number of applicants over the past year, noting that ideally there would be three times the number of applicants for every open position.
Those who do apply typically make it past the first step in the hiring process, which is a simple screening to ensure the applicant is at least 20 years old, has a high school diploma or GED and no felony convictions, McCoy explained.
"The next step is coming out to the track and doing a physical fitness test," she said. "We lose over 50% of our applicants just with that initial invitation to com join us. We'll invite 100 people to the track, eight people will show up."
Applicants must complete a 1.5 mile run in under 16 minutes and 30 seconds and do 30 sit-ups in a minute and 18 push-ups in a minute to move forward in the hiring process.
McCoy said Pennington County is one of the few in the state to require a physical fitness test for correctional officers.
"We have a woman who's a current supervisor, she's a fantastic employee. She knew she wanted to do this job, she applied but she needed about a year because she just physically just needed to get ready," McCoy said. "A lot of people don't get up and do push ups if they don't have to. She got ready. She passed it and she's been promoted and does a great job."
McCoy said the Pennington County Sheriff's Department, which oversees the jail, has discussed whether to do away with the physical fitness requirements to increase the number of applicants although that comes with some risk.
"We've determined it's a greater asset to be able to protect yourself, survive until there's assistance, assist someone else or hold onto them if they're trying to hang themselves," McCoy said. "We know that you have the baseline ability to do those things you might have to do on the job."
The county currently has 120 correctional officers employed, with eight openings.
"That's a little misleading because those are actual bodies we don't have here. There's always a section of employees who are in training for up to nine weeks," McCoy said. "So there's an additional group within that training that is also not independently performing their jobs. It compounds the number of openings from five to eight to 10 to 20."
McCoy previously stated that 21 correctional officers were hired in 2020 for adult and juvenile facilities. Of that group, 13 remain employed, she said.
No law enforcement experience is required for the job, she said.
"The cool thing about corrections is anybody can be a fit because we train you on the job. If your concern is you don't know how to throw a punch, we've got you covered," McCoy said. "It's more about personality and willingness to work and understanding there is a true purpose in corrections. You put yourself in the role of someone who is incarcerated, you want someone taking care of you who is a pretty fantastic person."
McCoy said that some of the county's best correctional officers are women.
"That's not in any way to discount the males, it's just simply that people respond differently to a female in authority. Sometimes that's very, very beneficial to have that communication like a mother would with someone," she said.
Tim Malone, training coordinator at the Pennington County Sheriff's office, had no experience working in a jail when he started working there more than 20 years ago.
"Before I got into this place I had a couple different occupations. I was a cook in a restaurant for ten years, then I was an electrician for a while," Malone said. "As much as I liked that work, I didn't care for the people that I worked for, so I had a buddy of mine that was in law enforcement that told me to apply."
Malone said he enjoys being able to connect and have a positive impact on those who come from troubled pasts.
"I heard this from one of our jail pastors a number of years back that one of the inmates who didn't want to go to court one day. His intent was to become a disruption and get himself placed in a different classification level so he didn't have to go to court," he recalled. "He came out at breakfast time and saw me working the cell block that day, and he told himself today was going to be a good day. He choose not to act out. I had no idea this was his thought process until I heard it from somebody else. Sometimes you can go a whole career without hearing that type of feedback from someone."
As for the stress of the job, Malone said having a hobby and good connections with people outside the workplace helps.
"I go mountain biking and tinker around with cars and motorcycles, that helps take the stress away," he said.
But it's the people within the workplace that have kept him there for the last two decades.
"They're some of the best people to work with. I tell people, it's not Disneyland in there, but what we do in there we do well," Malone said.
More information on the requirements of a Pennington County correctional officer and how to apply can be found at https://www.pennco.org/index.asp?SEC=FFE28E83-32F8-440F-AE31-DBF12113C001.