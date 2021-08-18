Many correctional officer candidates can get past physical fitness test, jail says

Tim Malone, training coordinator at the Pennington County Sheriff's office, had no experience working in a jail when he started working there more than 20 years ago.

"Before I got into this place I had a couple different occupations. I was a cook in a restaurant for ten years, then I was an electrician for a while," Malone said. "As much as I liked that work, I didn't care for the people that I worked for, so I had a buddy of mine that was in law enforcement that told me to apply."

Malone said he enjoys being able to connect and have a positive impact on those who come from troubled pasts.

"I heard this from one of our jail pastors a number of years back that one of the inmates who didn't want to go to court one day. His intent was to become a disruption and get himself placed in a different classification level so he didn't have to go to court," he recalled. "He came out at breakfast time and saw me working the cell block that day, and he told himself today was going to be a good day. He choose not to act out. I had no idea this was his thought process until I heard it from somebody else. Sometimes you can go a whole career without hearing that type of feedback from someone."

As for the stress of the job, Malone said having a hobby and good connections with people outside the workplace helps.