Many South Dakotans gained weight during pandemic

The proportion of South Dakotans who are considered overweight or obese on the Body Mass Index scale was about 60% for the three years leading up to the pandemic, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More recent data was not yet available.

People who gain more than 11 pounds are at higher risk of developing Type 2 diabetes and coronary artery disease, and people who gain more than 24 pounds are at higher risk of having a stroke, according to the National Institutes of Health. According to the CDC, people who are considered overweight are more likely to develop serious symptoms from COVID-19 than those who are considered a healthy weight for their body type.

Children also experienced significant weight gain during the pandemic, when many school and sports activities were paused.

According to a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, about one in 10 children ages 5 to 11 gained an average weight gain of 5 pounds during the pandemic. About 16% of South Dakota children aged 5 to 19 years are considered obese, according to 2019 data from the South Dakota Department of Health. Nationally, obesity is present in about 17% of those same-aged children. Data from 2020 will be available in 2022, Bucheli said.