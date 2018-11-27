Dick Beardsley, who won the London Marathon in 1981 and nearly won the 1982 Boston Marathon before surviving a number of hardships, will speak next week at two events in the Black Hills.
The Minnesota native will speak at 10 a.m. Monday at the Joy Center at Black Hills State University in Spearfish and at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the King Center’s Hall of Fame Room at South Dakota School of Mines & Technology in Rapid City.
After his competitive running career ended in 1988, Beardsley returned to his Minnesota dairy farm. Accidents, including a near fatal encounter with a corn auger, put him in the hospital several times and introduced him to pain pills. By 1996, he was forging prescriptions and taking handfuls of pills every day. In time, he emerged drug-free. Beardsley, 62, is also the author of “Staying the Course: A Runner’s Toughest Race.”
Both talks are free and open to the public. Beardsley’s visit is part of the Make Your Comeback Speaker Series, sponsored by Regional Health and the Regional Health Foundation.