Marijuana advocacy group announces it has collected 15,000 signatures for ballot measure

South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws, which has worked since 2019 to legalize recreational and medical cannabis in the state, announced Thursday that it has collected over 15,000 signatures for its proposed 2022 recreational cannabis legalization initiative.

“We have collected a large number of signatures in a short space of time, but we need to keep working. Our goal is to collect a total of 25,000 signatures to ensure that we safely qualify for the 2022 ballot,” said Matthew Schweich, the campaign director. “Over two-thirds of our signatures came from volunteers, which demonstrates the very strong public support for our issue.”

Last month, the South Dakota Supreme Court overturned Amendment A, the recreational cannabis legalization law approved by 54% of voters in 2020, in a ruling the marijuana group described as a “far-fetched legal theory based on no logical or evidentiary support.”

“In light of the extremely flawed Amendment A ruling, we hope that the South Dakota Legislature will enact a cannabis legalization law in the upcoming session. But if that does not occur, we will give South Dakota voters the opportunity to approve legalization at the next election. We will not stop working until the will of the people is respected,” said Schweich.

The organization has set up signing locations across the state, which can be found at www.sd2022.org/map.

A 2022 initiated measure requires 16,961 valid signatures from registered South Dakota voters to qualify for the November 2022 ballot. However, it is common practice for political campaigns to add a significant buffer to that figure to account for illegible handwriting from petition signers.

Earlier this year, a federal judge issued a ruling that extended the deadline for submitting petitions for initiated measures to May 3, 2022. The previous deadline, which still applies to constitutional initiatives, was November 8, 2021.

